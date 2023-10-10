East Stirlingshire made it five Scottish Lowland Football League games undefeated as they won 2-1 over Celtic B 2-1 at Airdrie on Friday night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The visitors were ahead within seven minutes as Luke Rankin slotted home after a defensive mistake, but the young Hoops responded quickly as Corey Thomson shot in off the underside of the bar to level.

The Shire winner arrived just two minutes into the second half when Tony Coutts netted an incredible finish with his left foot from the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m delighted,” Shire manager Pat Scullion told ShireTV post match. “I thought the boys were excellent.

Tony Coutts applauds Shire fans after scoring winner against Celtic B

"Celtic B passed the ball really well. They had a lot of possession in the first half, they were causing us problems.

"But we scored a goal fairly early on. We nick it and it’s a really good finish by Luke.

"They equalised and we made a slight tactical tweak at half-time. That gave us a foothold in the game and we scored quickly in the second half so the boys got a lot of belief from that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a really good finish from Tony. I thought he was outstanding tonight.”

Luke Rankin scores East Stirlingshire opener against Celtic B (Pic by Ashleigh Maitland Photography)

Shire, 14th with 13 points from 13 games, play a South Challenge Cup third round tie at Caledonian Braves this Saturday with kick-off at 2pm.

Scullion’s side then entertain Cumbernauld Colts in the league next Wednesday, October 18, kick-off 7.45pm.