East Stirlingshire: Ure says win is all that mattered
East Stirlingshire manager Derek Ure says his side’s 2-0 Scottish Lowland Football League win at Broomhill might not have been at the level he wants his players to perform at but getting three points was all that mattered.
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 12:13 am
Goals from Dylan McDonald and Kieran Offord sealed the win for the Falkirk side to keep them in pursuit of a top-six spot.
Ure said: “The three points are all that mattered. We didn’t play to our best but we showed some character and it isn’t an easy place to go.
"Kieran’s goal for the second lit up the game. It was a brilliant strike and he can be happy with his performance.
Falkirk loanee Blair Sneddon also made his debut for the club. “Getting a start will be a big boost for him and he did well,” said the boss.