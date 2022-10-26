East Stirlingshire: Ure happy to be back in action
East Stirlingshire manager Derek Ure says he can’t wait to get back underway again after having a free weekend – despite his side’s poor start to the season.
The Falkirk side take on Open Goal Broomhill on Saturday as they look to climb the table.
"We're in seventeenth spot for a reason,” Ure said ahead of the match. “We can’t hide away from our start. However, I do think our squad is better than the results suggest, and in a few games we have been unlucky.
"The break was good in the aspect of getting players back from injury. We had a sickness bug in the camp too so that is now cleared up.
"For me though I would have wanted to be playing last weekend. That is just how I view football, I was a little bit frustrated.
"We need to be at our best on Saturday. You just need to look at the squad Si Ferry has assembled. They will be buzzing after going through in the Scottish Cup.”