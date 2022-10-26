East Stirlingshire: Ure happy to be back in action

The Falkirk side take on Open Goal Broomhill on Saturday as they look to climb the table.

"We're in seventeenth spot for a reason,” Ure said ahead of the match. “We can’t hide away from our start. However, I do think our squad is better than the results suggest, and in a few games we have been unlucky.

"The break was good in the aspect of getting players back from injury. We had a sickness bug in the camp too so that is now cleared up.

"For me though I would have wanted to be playing last weekend. That is just how I view football, I was a little bit frustrated.