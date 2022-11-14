East Stirlingshire: Ure admits point against Dalbeattie Star wasn't enough in 'relegation dogfight'

The Falkirk side drew 2-2 after losing a late goal to the hosts despite going ahead with less than ten minutes to go.

Kyle Ewing put Shire ahead in the first half but Steven Degnan levelled five minutes later. Then after the break Connor Greene scored from the spot on 82 minutes only for Myles Gaffney to level five minutes later again.

"You could argue that the game was a relegation dogfight and a six-pointer, and we only came away with a point," boss Ure explained to the Falkirk Herald.

East Stirlingshire v Open Goal Broomhill; 29/10/2022; Falkirk; Falkirk Stadium, FK2 9EE; Falkirk District; Scotland; Lowland League. Derek Ure

“I was really angry with the result and the way the game panned out. We were 1-0 up and 2-1 up and we really should have come away with the three points. Credit to Dalbeattie because they stuck in there and showed a real fighting spirit but it wasn’t good enough for us.

"We should have put a fair bit of daylight between us and them and the match was important when you look at the table in terms of points. It is very easy to say we have enough quality to get out of this area – but we need to prove that on the pitch.