East Stirlingshire: Ure admits point against Dalbeattie Star wasn't enough in 'relegation dogfight'
East Stirlingshire manager Derek Ure says picking up just a point from Saturday’s Scottish Lowland Football League outing against bottom club Dalbeattie Star wasn’t good enough.
The Falkirk side drew 2-2 after losing a late goal to the hosts despite going ahead with less than ten minutes to go.
Kyle Ewing put Shire ahead in the first half but Steven Degnan levelled five minutes later. Then after the break Connor Greene scored from the spot on 82 minutes only for Myles Gaffney to level five minutes later again.
"You could argue that the game was a relegation dogfight and a six-pointer, and we only came away with a point," boss Ure explained to the Falkirk Herald.
“I was really angry with the result and the way the game panned out. We were 1-0 up and 2-1 up and we really should have come away with the three points. Credit to Dalbeattie because they stuck in there and showed a real fighting spirit but it wasn’t good enough for us.
"We should have put a fair bit of daylight between us and them and the match was important when you look at the table in terms of points. It is very easy to say we have enough quality to get out of this area – but we need to prove that on the pitch.
“We’ve been up and down and we’ve been unlucky and well-beaten at times, but all of that doesn’t matter. We just need to win games, that is the bottom line. We have to be aware of where we are at the table, it would be wrong to do otherwise and this is a strong league. We can dress it up how we want, we keep conceding.”