East Stirlingshire to host Linlithgow Rose in South Challenge Cup and winner could face Camelon Juniors

East Stirlingshire and Linlithgow Rose last met in the South Challenge Cup in 2018 where Shire were 5-1 winners (Pic: Paul Cram)

Lowland League Shire and East of Scotland Premier Division side Rose will meet competitively for the first time since 2018 when Derek Ure’s men were 5-1 winners in the same competition.

Rose could prove a tougher challenge this time around, managed by former Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson and featuring former Camelon Juniors starts Mark Stowe and Alan Docherty.

Speaking of the Mariners, they will face the winner of that tie in the second round should they win their first round match at home to Kirkintilloch Rob Roy.

Syngenta will host Newburgh in their first round tie and will be at home in the second round should they win that match, facing Kilsyth Athletic or Oakley.

Bo’ness United got a bye in the first round and will host Kirkcaldy & Dysart, who also gained a bye, in the second round.

Dunipace were also fortunate enough to have a bye to the second round where they will host either Hill of Beath or Sauchie.

First round ties will on September 11 and second round ties on October 16.

The ties are all part of the North East region of the draw with 40 clubs alone competing in that zone and 190 clubs in total taking part in the competition next season.

Another cup draw which was made recently was for the King Cup which involves teams from the East of Scotland Leagues below the Premier Division.

Dunipace have been drawn away to Luncarty in that competition’s first round and, should they win that tie, will head to Rosyth in the second round.

Syngenta are away to Lochgelly Albert in the first round of the competition and face a second away tie to either Lochore Welfare or Kennoway Star Hearts in the second round.

Also competing in the King Cup are Bo’ness Athletic who received a bye in the first round and will welcome either Tweedmouth Rangers or Edinburgh South in their second round tie.