East Stirlingshire suffer with two defeats to start as Lowland League begins

East Stirlingshire boss Pat Scullion says his side’s match against Bo’ness United tomorrow night isn’t a must-win yet despite two opening defeats in the Scottish Lowland Football League.

The Shire lost out 2-0 to newly-promoted Clydebank at Holm Park last Saturday and then followed that up with a 2-1 defeat at home to an expenses-only Albion Rovers team on Tuesday night.

It was a losing competitive return to Ochilview Park for Scullion’s side – who led early on through Stephen O’Neill but lost second half goals to Tony Garth and Chris Neeson with Tony Coutts being sent off for two yellows.

And boss Scullion admitted that the manner of that defeat was frustrating.

He said: "You have to take your chances when you are on top. It’s that simple really. We managed to get an early goal but we didn’t build on that and missed a couple of big chances. We had the chance to manage the game well but we didn’t.

“They hit the post on the stroke of half-time but didn’t create much. In the second half, they were the better team and they countered on us well.

"The red card didn’t help when you are then having to try and chase the game. We gifted them two goals, that is the frustrating part.

“Saturday’s game was tight. We played well for long spells against a top Clydebank team in front of a big home crowd. But tonight was the frustrating one. We had spells tonight too but you have to be consistent over 90 minutes.

"We could have been three or four goals up at half-time. The Lowland League is unforgiving in that sense and we know that already.”

Ahead of tomorrow night’s match, Scullion stressed that he wasn’t too worried about having no points on the board. Last season, the Shire endured a difficult start before going on a strong run mid-season.

He said: “We are missing a few defensive bodies already, and now with Tony out that becomes more difficult so hopefully we can have more faces available quickly. But that may still be a couple of games away.

“Bo’ness have brought in a lot of players over the summer and they had a good result last Saturday against Civil. It is still early in the season. It would be a good game to win but we go into every game trying to win.”