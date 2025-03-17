East Stirlingshire stun Celtic B as boss targets top-half finish in Lowland League

Ayr United loanee Lucas McRoberts (left) is congratulated by his East Stirlingshire team-mates after scoring against Celtic B last Saturday at the Falkirk Stadium (Pics by Michael Gillen)

Pat Scullion reckons finishing in the Scottish Lowland Football League’s top-half would constitute a successful season for East Stirlingshire after a sticky start to the campaign.

The Shire stunned title challengers Celtic B 4-2 at home last Saturday and now have a free weekend before taking on ex-SPFL foes Albion Rovers in Falkirk with just four fixtures remaining.

After picking up just three points – and failing to win a match – in the opening ten league outings, Scullion’s side have went on to pick up 33 points in 20 outings, keeping them well clear of any danger when it look certain that they could be in a relegation dogfight.

“Our start was so tough,” Scullion admitted. “To have not won after ten matches was ominous. I don’t want to bemoan it but we had our challenges. We had a lot of games in a short period of time and we don’t have the biggest resources.

Tony Coutts flicked header handed the Shire an early opening goal against Celtic B on Saturday (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"The squad is small: boys were playing again and again every three days. We didn’t have much time on the training pitch. Since we’ve had that time, we’ve improved ten-fold in terms of results.

"To then accumulate 33 points from that point onwards is really good going. If we averaged that throughout the season then we could have been really high up.

"The boys should be really proud of what we have achieved this season. It will be a mid-table finish, true, but when you consider what we’ve went through everyone should be pleased. We do have that wee target of getting into the top half.”

A brace from Ayr United loanee Lucas McRoberts plus goals from Tony Coutts and Callum Murray sealed the three points against Stephen McManus’ full-time Hoops over the weekend.

And Scullion revealed that his players went into that match with real confidence despite Celtic's league position and plethora of attacking talent.

"We had a great training week and the boys just felt super confident,” he said. “There was a good buzz around the place. We know we can play. Celtic started the game well but we settled well after Tony scored from the corner.

"We were comfortable in the game and showed a bit of maturity when they made it 2-1 in the second half. We regrouped and two goals pretty quickly. We didn’t panic.”

