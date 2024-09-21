East Stirlingshire still chasing first Lowland League win as boss sees positives from Albion Rovers draw

East Stirlingshire ace Tony Coutts, who came off injured, looks to tackle Albion Rovers' Conor Scullion during Saturday's 2-2 Lowland League draw (Photo: Ciaran Reid)

East Stirlingshire boss Pat Scullion reckons his side’s fortunes will soon turn after they were cruelly denied a first Scottish Lowland Football League win of the campaign at Albion Rovers on Saturday.

The Falkirk side led twice against their former SPFL foes at Cliftonhill, but they couldn’t hold out for the three points with Adam McMillan finding space in the box to fire home an injury-time leveller.

A Mark Docherty penalty put the Shire in a strong position with 25 minutes to go after Peter Mendy had levelled things up following Jamie Penker’s smart opener from a corner kick – but Scullion’s team were punished dearly for allowing the St Johnstone loanee space to find the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers’ first leveller also came courtesy of lapse defending in the box, but the boss admitted it was hard to berate his team after playing so well over the 90 minutes in Coatbridge.

East Stirlingshire manager Pat Scullion (Photo: Alan Murray)

“We played some really nice stuff and created good chances,” Scullion said. "The second goal for them was one that was a textbook ‘panicked late goal conceded by a team that hasn’t been winning recently’ and it just feels like we need to get through one of these moments to get past it.

"If we could have held on it would have probably taken away that bit of doubt. We are being punished for individual errors.

"But if we play like that most weeks then we will pick up a decent return of points. Considering we haven’t won in the league, you wouldn’t think that we play as well as we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The job for me is to make sure the players still have that belief and I believe that they do. They can see the good stuff that they are doing. I do think the results will turn for us in the league.”

One major positive for Scullion was the return of experienced forward Greig Spence, who came off the bench after nearly two months out of action.

"That is a big one for us,” the boss added. “To get Greig some minutes is great news. His sharpness will build up again and he will score goals.

"We’ve been playing Saturday, Tuesday and I think that had taken its toll but we are over that period now. We have a thin squad so if we lose two or three it does put us on the back foot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shire now host East Region Midlands League outfit Lochee United in the Scottish Cup first round on Saturday afternoon at the Falkirk Stadium, kick-off 3pm.

Ahead of that tie, Scullion said: “If we can play how we played against Albion Rovers then I would fully expect us to come away with a positive result. We’ll have a gameplan.

"You just never know in the Scottish Cup. If you can get through then it can be brilliant for the football club. It is a distraction from the league, but a good one.”