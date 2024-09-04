East Stirlingshire still after Lowland League win after losing out at Linlithgow Rose

East Stirlingshire manager Pat Scullion (Photo: Alan Murray)

East Stirlingshire slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Linlithgow Rose on Tuesday night, leaving Pat Scullion’s team looking for their first win of the Scottish Lowland Football League campaign.

In a tight match at Prestonfield, Jamie Penker levelled the game with his sixth goal in 10 matches for 1-1 before the break after Alan Sneddon’s opener, but a Gary Thom header sealed the three points for Gordon Herd’s side.

And the result leaves the Falkirk team sitting second bottom, having collected just two points from their eight outings so far.

They will look to get their first win this weekend at home when they take on Berwick Rangers on Saturday afternoon, who themselves have lost their previous four league outings.