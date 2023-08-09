East Stirlingshire: Season ticket sales up 30% as fans take up 'cost of living crisis' offer

The Falkirk club are now one of the cheapest teams to watch in the Scottish Lowland Football League, with an adult season ticket costing only £89, working out at around a fiver per home match.

Concessions cost £49, with the pricing scheme seeing costs come down by around 20 per cent from the previous campaign.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Shire’s community director Fraser Cromar said: “For any club to prosper in the future they need to engage local communities and support tomorrow's generation and at the Shire we are no different, we want to produce an attractive brand of football and have football accessible for all.

"Our reduction in season ticket prices to help combat the cost-of-living crisis was the starting point for us, We have also introduced 'support a supporter’ scheme where tickets can be bought for someone who cant afford to get along to football. For £17 the ticket includes entry to the game, a programme, hot drink and a pie. We are using community groups and organisations to distribute these tickets.