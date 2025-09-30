East Stirlingshire boss Callum Tapping highlights importance of reaching Scottish Cup second round as Lowland League side banish round one demons.

East Stirlingshire boss Callum Tapping says reaching the second round of this season’s Scottish Cup is an important step forward for the Scottish Lowland Football League side.

The Ochilview Park outfit haven’t progressed past the first round since the 2021/22 campaign, losing out to Formartine United, Huntly and Lochee United. And the prize money for reaching round two is significant for cash-strapped Shire - who are trying to compete in a fifth tier full of well-backed clubs with deep pockets.

A Jamie Hislop double and a cracking finish from Lucas McRoberts sent Tapping’s side through last Saturday after a 3-1 away win at East of Scotland Premier Division outfit Newtongrange Star.

Scottish Cup crucial to Shire

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, the boss said: “I actually didn’t think we played that well over the 90 minutes, there was things I wasn’t too happy with, but to be honest it was just about getting through the tie. The Scottish Cup is massive for us. I knew that beforehand. It meant so much to everyone involved with the club; the directors, the fans. East Stirlingshire haven’t made the second round for a while and that was something hanging over the club a little bit - the money involved is also important for us too. You can’t hide away from that. After the match, speaking to some of the supporters like Stuart and Joel Blackwood - you can see just how much it means to them, they all know who they are. We have a core support who follow the team home and away and they haven’t had many happy days over the past few years in all honesty, it was brilliant to give them something back.”

High-flying Clydebank will be the Shire’s second round opponents, with a trip to Holm Park on the cards for the weekend of Saturday, Saturday, October 25. BBC Scotland will broadcast one match, and the Shire will be hoping that the clash is selected with the tie one of the most appealing pairings drawn. Even if they exit at that stage, they’ll pocket at least £10,000 in prize money and a decent percentage of the gate income from well-supported hosts Clydebank.

“It will be a tough game, that’s for sure,” Tapping added. “But the team went to Clydebank on the opening day of the season and did well by all accounts. There is no reason that we can’t get through the tie.”

Despite the Shire’s cup success, the boss knows there is still work to do with the team sitting second bottom of the Lowland League, only above Gretna 2008 on goal difference. Ahead of the trip to sixth-placed Cowdenbeath this Saturday, Tapping said: “That’s our main objective, to climb the table. I know big Pabs (Paul McLean, manager) well from back in the day. I know some of their players too who are local. They have started well in the league and will be wanting to bounce back from going out of the cup last weekend to Benburb.”