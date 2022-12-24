East Stirlingshire: Sandy Clark earns first win as boss in superb victory over Open Goal Broomhill

The win was only a third of the campaign for the Falkirk side, who currently sit in 17th spot on just 17 points, a whopping 22 points away from the top six places in the fifth tier.

However, Sandy Clark, who earned his victory as boss, will be hoping to use the result to kick-start the side’s campaign heading into a local derby tie with Bo’ness United on hogmanay.

One of Shire’s other two victories this campaign came against the Broadwood-based outfit in the reverse fixture earlier in the year.

A Connor Greene penalty and a late Scott Honeyman strike on the night sealed the points in the second half, while experienced campaigner Gary Fraser was sent off for Si Ferry’s side.

The result also ended a run of six matches without a victory for the Shire.

