East Stirlingshire rebuild gathers momentum as Ure brings back Watson and Greene

Connor Greene has returned to the Shire after a season at Darvel

Striker Dean Watson, who was on loan at the club last season from Partick Thistle, has signed up while defender Connor Greene returns to the club after a season with West of Scotland side Darvel.

They become the Shire’s third and fourth new signings of the summer following Camelon’s Andy Kay and Civil Service Strollers’ David Churchill.

Midfielder Kieran Gibbons has also signed a contract extension to keep him at the club another year.

The Shire will begin their pre-season fixtures later this month as thye fae Glasgow United away on June 19.