East Stirlingshire pick up crucial victory over Linlithgow Rose in Lowland League

Shire star Jamie Penker wheels away to celebrate after putting his side 2-1 up (Pictures by Scott Louden)

That 2-1 home win, thanks to goals in either half from Falkirk loanee Scott Honeyman and Jamie Penker, moved the Shire to within five points of 15th placed Albion Rovers as they look to climb away from the bottom of the table.

On the match, Scullion said: “Linlithgow started the game brightly. A lot of the ball was in our half to start off with but we dealt with that well. We stood up and we were brave in our defending. People didn’t dive in which pleased me.

“And then, once we got a foothold in the game, we settled down. In the second half, after we lost the goal, I was pleased with our character to come back. Our second goal was an outstanding piece of play.”

The boss also praised the quality of the second goal from Penker, who made his loan move from The Spartans permanent over the weekend.

“Lewis Hynd does brilliantly on the ball and he plays a forward pass, which is something we have really worked on, and Jamie Penker’s individual bit of brilliance was outstanding,” Scullion added. "We're so pleased to secure his services on a permanent basis for the next 18 months.

"We see him as a player who will really help us going forward. It has been a good transfer window so far. We’ve been wanting to increase the average age and so far this window we have managed to do that.

"We’re still looking to possibly strengthen in other areas if we can do. I am pleased so far with what have done.

“Oliver (Ecrepont) did brilliantly too in goal. He was so composed for his first start and he looks like the goalkeeper that we saw from the reports that we got.”

East Stirlingshire now have a free weekend thanks to a number of Lowland League teams being in South Challenge Cup action.