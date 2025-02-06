East Stirlingshire out of Lowland League Cup but win big in Berwick

04-01-2025. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. East Stirlingshire v Cowdenbeath. Lowland League. 2024 - 2025. Pat Scullion and Mark Leslie.

East Stirlingshire’s return to form in the Scottish Lowland Football League continued last Saturday afternoon as the Falkirk side chalked up a 4-0 away win at Berwick Rangers.

The Shire travelled to their fellow ex-SPFL foes and made light work of the Northumberland outfit to stay ninth in the table, just two points behind local rivals Bo’ness United in eighth.

On the day, Ayr United loanee Lucas McRoberts got the visitors off to a flyer after just eight minutes when he took advantage of a slack pass, slotting home past Calum Antell in net.

Callum Murray made it two for the Shire five minutes before half time when he slammed home at the back post after a rapid counter attack.

The third came on 53 minutes when defender Sam Campbell headed past Antell from a deep cross to make sure of the three points.

Forward McRoberts then grabbed his second of the match to round off the scoring on the hour mark – flicking a near post header past the goalkeeper.

On Tuesday night, Pat Scullion’s Shire exited the this year’s Park Motor Group Lowland League Cup at the hands of Civil Service Strollers.

The Falkirk side lost out 2-0 at Christie Gillies Park with goals in each half from Alieu Faye and Sonny Aluko sealing a spot in the second round for the capital outfit.

Next up for East Stirlingshire – who will pocket £100 for exiting the cup in round one – is a trip to Gala Fairydean Rovers this Saturday on league duty.

Martin Scott’s side sit 16th in the table.