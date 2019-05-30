East Stirlingshire: Nicky Low signing shows statement of intent

New star signing Nicky Low shows East Stirlingshire’s level of ambition, according to the club’s chairman Bill Sharp.

The Shire moved swiftly to capture the former Aberdeen, Dundee and Queen of the South midfielder, who made over 70 appearances in Scotland’s top flight.

They also captured Forfar Athletic’s Eddie Malone and on Tuesday night they announced the signing of former Spartans midfielder Jamie Dishington.

More signings are expected over the next couple of weeks and Sharp believes it is a statement of intent from the club ahead of the new season beginning.

Sharp told the Falkirk Herald: “The quality of the player we’ve brought in shows the club’s ambitions. We’re looking to push for promotion - not just win the Lowland League but do what Cove Rangers have done and gain promotion to the SPFL.”

After a shaky start last season, the club made strides towards the end under manager Derek Ure and assistant Andy Rodgers. They finished sixth in the Lowland League and were League Cup finalists.

Now the club have their sights sets on raising the bar even higher next season.

Sharp said: “It’s taken time to consolidate where we are but we’re hoping to push the other six clubs in what will be a very competitive and exciting league.

“Kelty Hearts have gone public with a number of signings but we’re trying to keep our business close to our chest at the minute. I’m not involved in the signings that is Derek’s and Andy’s domain and I let them get on with it.

“It’s a difficult part of the season, a lot of lads are on holiday, whilst others are looking to go full-time or play at a higher level, once the cups come round and pre-season gets underway though things start to settle down.”