Lowland League side East Stirlingshire confirm new home as they return to Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park and leave Falkirk Stadium.

East Stirlingshire have confirmed a groundsharing agreement with Stenhousemuir that will see the Scottish Lowland Football League side play their home matches at Ochilview Park for the next three seasons.

The Shire, managed by Pat Scullion, will return to FK5 this summer having previously been based at the home of the Warriors for a decade after leaving original home Firs Park back the summer of 2008. The move comes with Falkirk having won promotion to the Scottish Premiership. John McGlynn’s team would need to replace their current artificial surface with grass should they remain in the top flight for season 2026/27.

East Stirlingshire’s move to Ochilview ‘beneficial’

Speaking about the move, Shire director Andy Williamson detailed the reasoning behind departing Falkirk after a seven-year spell with the Bairns, saying that the “ongoing future and stability” of the club will be improved by “increased revenue-growing opportunities” at Ochilview.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Falkirk Football Club and CEO Jamie Swinney for their support and hospitality over the past seven years,” Williamson said. “Their partnership has allowed us to survive as a club over the last few years, and we would like to thank all the ground staff and employees who have looked after us so well during our stay. We wish them all the best in the Scottish Premiership next season.

Stenhousemuir's Ochilview Park will host East Stirlingshire for the next three seasons | (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group)

“We are also deeply appreciative of Stenhousemuir Football Club and their Board of Directors for working with us to secure an initial three-year deal at Ochilview Stadium. This agreement will give us the opportunity to generate new revenue streams through hospitality, sponsorship, and food kiosk sales on match days, whilst also providing us with excellent training facilities. Additionally, we look forward to exploring future opportunities for partnership work with Stenhousemuir FC in stadium development and community engagement. This move will afford us opportunities to move forward as a club and allow more revenue-generating opportunities that will support the ongoing future and stability of our club.

“We look forward to this exciting new chapter and are confident that our move to Ochilview Stadium will bring new opportunities to our club and supporters. Thank you for your continued support. We are looking forward to the new Lowland League fixtures coming out and seeing you along at our first home game.”

A spokesperson for the Warriors added: “The three-year deal, beginning with the upcoming 2025/26 campaign, strengthens the ongoing relationship between both clubs and ensures East Stirlingshire has a stable home venue to continue their footballing journey. Everyone at Stenhousemuir FC extends a warm welcome to East Stirlingshire’s players, staff, supporters, and volunteers. We look forward to working closely together to ensure a successful partnership both on and off the pitch. We also look forward to exploring future opportunities for partnership work with East Stirlingshire FC in stadium development and community engagement. Further details regarding scheduling and matchday arrangements will be communicated in due course.”

Goalkeeper returns ahead of Lowland League campaign

Ahead of the new season, East Stirlingshire have also confirmed that goalkeeper Jay Cantley has rejoined the club. He has signed a one-year deal after departing fellow Lowland League side Gala Fairydean Rovers. Boss Scullion’s backroom team will significantly change with assistant manager Mark Leslie and goalkeeping coach Iain Ure both leaving the club. Fixtures for the new league campaign will be released before Monday, June 30 but after the SPFL announce their fixture list ten days earlier. Season tickets went on sale last week with adult briefs costing £120 while concession tickets (aged 14 to 16 & over-65s) cost £70. You can purchase one via Fanbase.