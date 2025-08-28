East Stirlingshire: Lowland League's bottom club sack manager Pat Scullion after dismal run

Pat Scullion has departed East Stirlingshire after two years (Pic by Michael Gillen)

With East Stirlingshire marooned at the bottom of the Scottish Lowland Football League on just one point from seven matches, manager Pat Scullion has been sacked by the Falkirk Stadium outfit.

The 39-year-old Dunfermline-born former utility player – who joined the Shire two years ago after leaving Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts – last took charge of the team in last Friday night’s heavy 5-1 home league loss to Bonnyrigg Rose.

Revealing his departure, Shire posted online: “East Stirlingshire FC can confirm that, following a period of reflection from all parties, the club has mutually agreed to part company with manager Patrick Scullion and assistant manager Tam Graham.

"All parties have considered the team’s difficult start to the season and in the best interests of the club and individuals involved, agreed that a change in direction is needed.

"Pat’s recent promotion in his day job has also been taken into account, and we wish him every success in his exciting new role. We must always remember this is part-time football and families and everyday life require to be appropriately balanced against the ever increasing demands placed on all clubs at every level.

"The club would like to express its sincere thanks to both Pat and Tam for their unwavering commitment, dedication and desire throughout their tenure and we wish them all the very best for the future, both will always be welcomed back around the club.

"Over the coming days, the club’s directors will take time to consider the best way forward.

"In the meantime, for this weekend’s fixture away to Gala Fairydean Rovers, Matty Flynn will oversee squad preparation and matchday duties, supported by senior players.

"Thank you for your continued support as we move onto our next chapter of the Shire story.”