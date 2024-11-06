East Stirlingshire keep on winning as boss Pat Scullion explains upsurge in form

East Stirlingshire boss Pat Scullion (Photo: Alan Murray)

East Stirlingshire's upsurge in form continued on Tuesday night as Pat Scullion’s side came from two goals down to defeat Cumbernauld Colts.

The 3-2 win at Broadwood sees the Falkirk club move up to tenth in the Scottish Lowland Football League, with the Shire now having won five on the bounce in all competitions.

Early goals from Patrick Moy and Euan Ross had the hosts cruising but three goals in ten minutes from Sam Campbell, Greig Spence and Ben Lamont sealed the three points late on in the second half.

On his side’s recent run, delighted boss Scullion told the Falkirk Herald: “Even when we weren’t getting results, we were playing well in most of the matches and it was more of a case of needing to tidy-up little things.

In-form Shire have scored 14 goals in their last five outings (Photo: Alan Murray)

"Defensively, as a full unit, we had to do better off the ball and we have done a fair bit of video analysis. In and out possession we have improved.

"We have kept three clean sheets recently and that is a real positive for us.

"The hard work from everyone at the club is coming to the fore now. The coaching staff, the players, we are getting the rewards at the moment.

"We try to be simple with our messages and how we go about things. We don’t make it complicated.

"We are on a decent run now but you can undo good work quickly and we know that. That is just the reality of football.”

At the top end of the park, the Shire have also impressed, scoring 14 goals in their last five outings.

“You try to not get carried away,” former defender Scullion added. “You don’t get too up or too down. What I would say is that we are playing with so much freedom.

"The guys know that we trust them in attacking areas to go for goal or put a cross in. They can express themselves.

"That comes from us having a stronger base now. We have recruited to a point that we have a squad to choose from now.”

Last Saturday, the Shire defeated Broomhill 5-0 in Falkirk thanks to a Lewis Latona brace and goals from Morgaro Gomis, Sam Campbell and Ben Lamont.

Next up for Scullion’s side is a trip to Gretna 2008’s Raydale Park this Saturday. They sit 13th in the table having lost out 3-1 at East Kilbride midweek.