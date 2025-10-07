East Stirlingshire hit four goals at Blue Brazil to earn second league win of season

A sensational first senior goal by Aodhan Taylor set East Stirlingshire on their way to a 4-1 victory over Cowdenbeath in last Saturday’s away Scottish Lowland Football League encounter at Central Park Stadium.

With only four minutes on the clock, Taylor drove forward from just inside the Blue Brazil half before sending a left-footed effort into the postage stamp corner from outside the 18-yard box.

Darren Downie levelled on 24 minutes with a scrappy effort at the second attempt, and it looked as if Callum Tapping’s visitors could be about to go behind when the Fifers won a second half penalty for a foul.

But East Stirlingshire keeper Jay Cantley saved low to his left from Downie’s spot kick, with the keeper then getting injured when Downie clattered into him chasing the rebound. Cantley was replaced by substitute keeper Neil Mitchell for his second competitive Shire debut.

Manager Callum Tapping led East Stirlingshire to victory at Cowdenbeath (Pic Michael Gillen)

It was Shire who went 2-1 up in freak fashion on 79 minutes when Cowdenbeath’s Sam Newman sent a cross into his own net for an own goal.

A third goal was added for Tapping’s men when Mark Docherty netted a 90th minute penalty awarded for a foul by home keeper Dion Gear following Mitchell’s wind assisted kick upfield.

And the scoring was rounded off two minutes into injury time when Shire’s Campbell Dowie bundled the ball home at the back post.

East Stirlingshire, second bottom with seven points from 12 matches, have a home South Challenge Cup third round tie against Greenock Juniors tomorrow before a home league game v Tranent next Wednesday.