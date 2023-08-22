News you can trust since 1845
East Stirlingshire grab crucial first Lowland League victory at Gretna

Despite having failed to win in any of their opening five Scottish Lowland Football League matches, East Stirlingshire boss Pat Scullion says he wasn’t worried when bottom club Gretna took the lead against his team on Saturday.
By Ben Kearney
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 01:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 01:27 BST

The Falkirk club earned their first three points of the season with a 4-1 win at Raydale Park, with a double from Jack Hodge and goals from Jamie Pyper and Shaun Brown sealing the victory.Scullion said: ”Having not won beforehand, of course you could see a bit of nervous energy creep in, but I didn’t feel any pressure because our performance was good and we were doing the right things.

"I was really pleased with the performance. We showed a lot of ability and we passed the ball well. The start was great and the combination play was good overall. We give away a cheap goal with was naive from us.

“I think the guys showed a really strong desire on the pitch again you will be rewarded for that eventually. There was enough time in the game to come back and we scored a great team goal to level it.

“We managed to push on in the second half. I was pleased for Jack (Hodge) and Shaun (Brown) especially. Shaun has had a difficult couple of weeks but he impressed in training and he repaid me today.

“Our experienced players also did well to get the message across. I think everyone in Gretna heard (Jamie) Pyper today. Matty Flynn who has just joined us also did well with just having a word with the younger guys throughout the time he was on the park.”

