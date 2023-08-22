East Stirlingshire grab crucial first Lowland League victory at Gretna

The Falkirk club earned their first three points of the season with a 4-1 win at Raydale Park, with a double from Jack Hodge and goals from Jamie Pyper and Shaun Brown sealing the victory.Scullion said: ”Having not won beforehand, of course you could see a bit of nervous energy creep in, but I didn’t feel any pressure because our performance was good and we were doing the right things.

"I was really pleased with the performance. We showed a lot of ability and we passed the ball well. The start was great and the combination play was good overall. We give away a cheap goal with was naive from us.

“I think the guys showed a really strong desire on the pitch again you will be rewarded for that eventually. There was enough time in the game to come back and we scored a great team goal to level it.

“We managed to push on in the second half. I was pleased for Jack (Hodge) and Shaun (Brown) especially. Shaun has had a difficult couple of weeks but he impressed in training and he repaid me today.