East Stirlingshire: Former Hearts and St Johnstone boss Sandy Clark named as Derek Ure's successor

The ex-Rangers and Airdrie striker was most recently working in the SPFL with Queen of the South earlier this year – as assistant boss to Allan Johnstone, who he also worked alongside with at Dunfermline.

Clark will be taking on his first top job since managing Berwick Rangers back in 2005 as he is tasked with turning the Falkirk sides fortunes around.

The Shire currently sit in 17th spot in the Scottish Football Lowland League, having took just 13 points from their opening 18 matches played.

Sandy Clark has been named as East Stirlingshire's new manager: Clark (right) pictured while in his role as Dunfermline assistant coach alongside Allan Johnston (Photo: Michael Gillen)

A club spokesperson said of the move: “We had over 50 applications for the role but Sandy’s CV was a stand out. Our young squad will learn from his vast experience.”

Clark’s first competitive match in charge will be next Saturday, with the Shire taking on Caledonian Braves on league duty.

