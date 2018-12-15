Weather hits Saturday fixtures for Falkirk district teams

Frozen pitches have forced football cancellations for Camelon Juniors and East Stirlingshire.

But the two, who were due to face Preston Athletic and Vale of Leithen respectively, have decided to play a friendly.

Conditions at Carmuirs Park were deemed unsuitable for today's match. Picture: Michael Gillen

East Stirlingshire will play Camelon at Little Kerse at 12noon today.

Camelon announced their Carmuirs Park pitch was unplayable shortly after 10am this morning when a pitch inspection took place.

Shire were due to head to Innerleithen before their Geosonic Lowland League match was cancelled.

Bo’ness United were also due to host Dalkeith Thistle. But Newtown Park’s ground is frozen and unplayable.There is a weather warning for Falkirk district in place from 12noon today, so spectators heading to Little Kerse, The Falkirk Stadium, or both, should plan ahead. Those heading to Dunipace or Stenhousemuir should do likewise.

Dunipace v Haddington, Falkirk v Morton and Stenhousemuir v East Fife will go ahead as planned.

In rugby both Falkirk RFC and Grangemouth Stags have had their games cancelled.