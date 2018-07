East Stirlingshire's first ever goal at The Falkirk Stadium was scored by Ross Allum against English non-league side Frickley Athletic.

Allum went on to score a hat-trick as the Shire defeated their English opposition 3-1 at their new home.

East Stirlingshire celebrate

Shire have been playing at Ochilview Park, Stenhousemuir, since leaving their old home Firs Park back in 2008.

Watch the goal above (1:10).