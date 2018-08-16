Shire well beaten by Motherwell kids

A three goal blast in the space of just four first half minutes saw East Stirlingshire crash out of the Irn-Bru Cup at the hands of Motherwell Colts at The Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday evening.

But 'Well's Colts were too much for Sludden's side

But just as concerning to coach John Sludden will be injuries sustained by Danny Ashe and Moses Olanrewaju which saw Shire finish the game with just nine men. Sludden will check on the fitness of central defender Ashe and his livewire Nigerian winger before the team face Cumbernauld Colts at Broadwood this weekend is named.

Shire are hoping to extend their unbeaten Lowland League run to 23 games following last Saturday’s 4-0 home victory over Whitehill Welfare but will face a tough test from Cumbernauld, a side Sludden’s men have struggled against in the past.

It was hard to judge the level of the examination ahead of Tuesday’s cup clash; Shire may have been the lowest ranked team in the south section of the first round of the Irn-Bru Cup but the so-called Colt teams from the Premiership have not always acquitted themselves well against older and wiser part-time opponents in the competition.

Shire fell behind after 18 minutes when David Turnbull’s curling shot from 20 yards put the young Steelmen ahead.

Shire lost their way and after 20 minutes Motherwell doubled their advantage when Broque Watson fired home from close range.

Two minutes later Shire found themselves 3-0 down when Hastie shot home from six yards out.

The Shire settled in to the match and forced Motherwell keeper Rohan Ferguson to make a few decent saves in the second period.

Sludden’s side, though, were handicapped by the enforced withdrawal of Ashe and Olanrewaju, which left them two men short as they searched for a consolation in the dying stages.