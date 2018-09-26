Shire convincing in victory over Highland League Huntly

East Stirlingshire progressed to the second round of the Scottish Cup with an emphatic 4-1 dismantling of Huntly at a rain-soaked Christie Park.



Huntly threatened first when Gary McGowan’s cross-come-shot curled narrowly wide of the post, before Shire began to exert their dominance on the match.

That dominance was almost rewarded through Allum and Rodgers, who both went close to opening the scoring only to find the impressive Euan Storrier in their way.

Huntly’s defence eventually succumbed to the relentless Shire attacks after Drew Ramsay tapped in Robbie Mcnab’s parried shot.

Shire were then pegged back when Alexander Jack’s massively deflected strike from some 30 yards gave the home side an equaliser they scarcely deserved.

The goal settled the home side who would have taken the lead before half time had it not been for Barclay pulling off a string of impressive saves to keep the scores level.

Shire ensured Barclay’s heroics were not in vain when they came out for the second half anew, winning a penalty early on and converting it through Rodgers to quell any notion of Huntly’s momentum continuing in the second half.

The away side added a third after a scintillating counter attack led by Andy Rodgers set Ross Allum through to slide the ball beyond the onrushing Storrier and give Shire some much needed breathing space.

Rodgers would turn provider again when his flicked header left Allum with the simple job of side footing home to put the result beyond a dejected Huntly.

Gala Fairydean Rovers, also next week’s visitors to The Falkirk Stadium, are round two opposition.