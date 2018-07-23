Rossvale in good shape despite East Stirlingshire defeat

Rossvale were unlucky not to take anything from their pre-season with East Stirlingshire at Huntershill on Saturday.

The Lowland League title hopefuls won 2-0, but Vale gave a good account of themselves in a very entertaining match.

They controlled large parts of the first half and should have gone ahead in three minutes when Liam McGonigle fired over from close in.

Shire’s Robbie McNab had a shot easily saved by Jamie Donnelly, but at the other end McGonigle was causing trouble with his pacy runs and was unlucky when he cut along byeline only to see his cross turned out for a corner.

Although Paul McCafferty forced a save from Donnelly, Rossvale were in control of game at this stage but their finishing was letting them down.

Vale were unlucky at the start of the second half when McGonigle’s lob came off the bar and Chris Zok’s shot was pushed out by keeper Jamie Barclay to Andy Hunter who could only watch as his shot from 10 yards was saved.

Shire then broke upfield and McNab found Moses who crossed for the unmarked Ross Allum to score.

Rossvale were again denied when sub keeper Robbie Taylor palmed away a Gary Giffin cross and were dealt a cruel blow in the dying seconds when Shire again broke upfield and Trialist scored from close in.

Boss Gordon Moffat said: “The boys were a wee bit disappointed but we played well and we got a lot out of it.”