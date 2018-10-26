East Stirlingshire hoping for Dr Jekyll performance against Gretna, not Mr Hyde

Derek Ure has to be hoping that it’s the ‘good’ East Stirlingshire that turns up on Saturday as his side resumes Lowland League action at the Falkirk Stadium, writes Tadek Kopszywa.

The Shire gaffer was once again left exasperated at his Jekyll and Hyde team as they exited the Scottish Cup in lame fashion last weekend, just seven days after beating league leaders Kelty Hearts.

Ure says the roller coaster of emotions has to be brought to a halt and he is urging his troops to show they are better than their current bottom half of the table position against Gretna 2008.

“We should be at a stage where we are playing the best we can every week, and not turning up on a Saturday hoping we get a performance,” said the Shire manager. “We showed against Huntly and in the games against Civil Service and Kelty that we can play.

“The performances in those games were impressive but, in between, the two against Gala were not so good. And we now need to be reaching for real consistency. We can’t play well one week and then go missing the next time.”

The worry for Ure is the longer the ‘good Shire, bad Shire’ sequence goes on the likelihood is that the team will remain where they currently are.

“We have two training sessions this week and there are places up for grabs in Saturday’s team,” he said.

Graeme MacGregor is still struggling with a foot injury for Shire.