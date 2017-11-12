East Stirlingshire exit Challenge Cup

BSC Glasgow 2 East Stirlingshire 1

East Stirlingshire were edged out of the South Challenge Cup after an unsuccessful short trip over the Clackmannan Bridge resulted in defeat to Lowland League leaders BSC Glasgow in Alloa.

There was certainly a lively start to proceedings. Glasgow found themselves with a golden chance in the opening minutes after a slip from Andy Grant put Rob Jones through on goal, but the front man somehow managed to hit the side netting after going round Jamie Barclay in the Shire goal.

Shire responded well to the early scare and twice went close themselves. Andy Rodgers forced a good save out of the Glasgow keeper from the edge of the box, then Liam Allison curled a left footed effort just wide from 20 yards.

Glasgow had another great chance on 24 minutes. Duncan went on a terrific run down the left and played a picture perfect ball across goal to Murray arriving at the back post, but the winger sliced wide with the goal at his mercy, shortly before Jordan Tapping was forced off with an injury to be replaced by Steven Brisbane.

Shire found themselves on the receiving end of a Glasgow double salvo either side of the half time break. Just before half time, Smith headed the home side ahead after McMillan headed a corner back across, and shortly after the break the lively Duncan raced through on goal and squared to Redpath for 2-0 .

Shire found their feet, and started coming into their stride for the first time in the game really. Paul Sludden played a neat one two with Allison and found himself through, only to be denied by a terrific near post save by Marshall.

But shortly after he had an effort blocked by some last ditch defending from the impressive McMillan, Andy Rodgers pulled one back for the Shire, racing onto a Sludden through ball to slot in off the post, but there would be no equaliser.