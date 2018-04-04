East Stirlingshire are ‘back in town’ after decade at Stenhousemuir

East Stirlingshire are back in Falkirk.

The club will make the move back into town 10 years after leaving Firs Park to ground-share with Stenhousemuir at Ochilview.

Last game at Firs Park saw Shire win 3-1 against Montrose. Picture: Michael Gillen

The Lowland League challengers have agreed to move into the Falkirk Stadium and play home games on the artificial surface there from next season.

John Sludden’s men will also train out of the ground having previously been based along the road at Little Kerse and LK Galaxy in Grangemouth.

Chairman of East Stirlingshire, Alan Archibald said: “This is an important step forward for East Stirlingshire and one that shows how serious the club are at not only just surviving but building a stable and prosperous future for the club. We have been delighted with the talks with Falkirk FC and the opportunities that have been discussed and explored that undoubtedly will help both clubs and the wider local community”.

Craig Campbell, Falkirk chief executive, added: “We are all delighted to welcome East Stirlingshire FC to the Falkirk Stadium. The discussions we have had have been extremely positive and we are looking forward to working together with the club over the coming season. We believe that the relationship established here has potential to grow further and we will work closely with East Stirlingshire to develop the various opportunities in the months ahead.”

Firs Park fell into disrepair after the Shire left. This picture shows the ground in 2011. Picture John Devlin.

Lowland League football is not new to Westfield watchers though. Stirling University had been playing their Lowland League matches from the ground in recent seasons.

A statement from the Shire added: “East Stirlingshire would like to thank both Stenhousemuir FC who have been our landlords since our departure from Firs Park and also LK Galaxy at Little Kerse where the club have been based recently, both have supported the Shire in many ways for a number of years.”