East Stirlingshire 4 Selkirk 2: Great form continues

East Stirlingshire showed remarkable recovery powers to snatch a dramatic victory over Selkirk on Saturday and continue their incredible recent form.

The hosts edged the first half and deservedly went in ahead although Selkirk had their fair share of chances too. Paul Sludden had two early efforts from distance, the second of which left the crossbar trembling. Drew Ramsay also fired off target in the early stages while David Banjo had Selkirk’s first effort on goal.

Steven Brisbane on the ball for Shire. Pic Alan Murray

Former Stenny man Jamie McCormack then nodded in the opening goal after a pin-point cross from the left found his head for a real eye-pleaser.

But Selkirk then fought back and enjoyed their finest spell of the game. Both Hopkinson and Addison were denied by two top-class Jamie Barclay saves in the space of a minute but the visitors soon found their way to goal at the beginning of the second-half, levelling and then taking the lead.

Former Hearts youngster Sean McKirdy finished low into the left-hand corner and then incredibly, Dale Baxter did likewise. It was a dream start for the visitors but it didn’t last long.

Shire record goalscorer Andy Rodgers stabbed the ball into the back of the net to level things but the real drama was still to come - and it came in stoppage time when substitute Connor Greene struck late to nod the ball into the back of the net after previously being denied by a stunning save.

And there was more to come. Paul Sludden smacked the post before Jamie McCormack rounded off the scoring with an emphatic right-foot drive high into the net to give the Shire their 12th win from 13 and put real daylight between them and Selkirk, who arguably didn’t deserve to lose the match.