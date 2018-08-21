East Stirling's 22 match undefeated streak ends

Cumbernauld Colts ended East Stirlingshire’s 22 game unbeaten run on Saturday with a clinical 3-2 win at Broadwood Stadium on Saturday.

The Shire were looking to build on last week’s comprehensive 4-0 win over Whitehill Welfare with another against a Colts side trying to bounce back from a poor loss to Civil Service Strollers.

However, it wasn’t to be and a first loss of the season, and a first in 22 matches, leaves John Sludden’s side fifth in the Lowland League with games played.

After a scrappy opening to the game which saw both sides exchange niggly fouls, The Shire produced the first effort of note when Ross Allum placed his side footed effort narrowly over the crossbar when through one on one with the goalkeeper.

The Shire, sensing a potential chink in the Colts backline, attacked in numbers again through veteran striker Andy Rodgers who fired into the side netting when perhaps a cutback to strike partner Allum was the better option.

Colts made The Shire pay dearly for their wastefulness in front of goal when Sean Brown poked the ball home for the opener after Shire’s McKee was dispossessed.

It perhaps should have gotten worse for The Shire after Colts forward Fraser Team latched onto a long ball over the top only to pull his shot wide of the target.

The Shire levelled the score line after some good work from McCafferty on the right wing, who committed two Colts defenders before smartly cutting it back to Allum to tap in his sixth goal of the season.

Colts started the brighter of the two sides after the break, looking to play it direct at every opportunity.

The tactic paid dividends shortly after when Fraser Team, who proved to be a constant thorn in the side of The Shire defence, broke clear to get on the end of yet another long ball before calmly rolling the ball past the onrushing Jamie Barclay to give colts the lead.

Colts strengthened their grip on the match when Sean Brown grabbed his second of the afternoon when he tapped into an open net after Barclay had parried an effort back into the danger area.

The Shire, in search of a route back into the game, piled men forward and were rewarded when McKee glanced a deft header into the back of the net to give The Shire hope of salvaging a draw.

However, the goal proved to be a mere consolation for John Sluddens’s team as they ultimately succumbed to their first league defeat of 2018.

East Stirlingshire will look to bounce back quickly as they make the trip south to face Dalbeattie Star next weekend. The Star sit twelfth in the league with four points from five matches.