East Stirlingshire: Falkirk football club forced to start fundraiser amid 'large financial deficit'

East Stirlingshire are facing a 'large' funding gap and have been forced to start a GoFundMe page (Photo: National World)

The Falkirk club, who currently compete in the Scottish Lowland Football League, say that they are now facing a “large deficit” going forward after monetary backing was reneged on.

Shocked Shire are now left in a difficult position, having invested heavily in their East Stirlingshire ReWork community project – which supports environmental change and has already helped donate around £28,000 worth of furniture from going to landfill.

"With the promise of sponsorship and financial support we invested in supporting others with our East Stirlingshire ReWork project that supports and embraces the need for environmental change whilst supporting and enhancing the incredible work being carried out within communities across the UK,” a club spokesperson explained.

"Refurbishing and preventing used furniture from going to landfill we support foundations, charities and educational sectors across the UK with supply and instal, meaning the funds that would have been spent on refurbishment go back into projects that support the local communities.

“To date we have donated and estimated used furniture value of £28,000 not including workmanship and delivery. We have supported the community arms of clubs such as Falkirk, Stenhousemuir, Kilmarnock, Colchester United, Hibernian and Ipswich Town.”

The Shire are now hoping to bridge the gap through a GoFundMe fundraiser than has been set up online. Its target currently sits at £50,000 and was created earlier today (Tuesday, April 30).

“East Stirlingshire Football Club needs your support more now than ever, rich in history having being founded in 1880, the managerial birthplace of one of the greatest managers of all time in Sir Alex Ferguson, a place Chelsea icon Eddie McCreadie once called home and now on a journey of inspiration and change,” a spokesperson added.

"Sponsorship and financial support promised has not been forthcoming leaving us with a large deficit to make up and a vision can only go so far without funds to support it, help us help others. Putting rivalry to one side in the support of community, the environment and the need for change, be part the East Stirlingshire journey.