East Stirlingshire exit Scottish Cup despite going a goal ahead against Formartine

Derek Ure’s side went 1-0 up through Andy Kay in the first half, but they lost three poor goals after the interval to eventually lose 3-1.

Speaking to the Herald, Ure said of the performance: “We set up in a way that I felt that would cause them problems and in the first half we did okay. We got the goal to go in front and at that point you are thinking great, but let's get another couple of goals now but we didn’t do that.

"Ross Connolly made a couple of really good saves but defensively we weren’t great overall and I knew they would come and chuck everything at us in the second half.

East Stirlingshire v Kirkcaldy & Dysart 20/08/22 Shire Manager Derek Ure

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That was exactly what they did, and we warned the players of that, but we conceded two goals at a horrible time and after five minutes we had given ourselves an uphill task. We just didn’t start the second half well at all.

"There is no getting away from it, we need to eradicate these mistakes out of our game and quickly.”

This weekend Shire take on local rivals Bo’ness United away from home as they look to get a first Scottish Lowland Football League victory of the campaign.

Ure’s side sit third bottom having only picked up five points from their opening eight matches.