East Stirlingshire exit Scottish Cup despite going a goal ahead against Formartine
East Stirlingshire’s shocking start to the campaign continued as they were dumped out of the Scottish Cup at the first round stage by Formartine United.
Derek Ure’s side went 1-0 up through Andy Kay in the first half, but they lost three poor goals after the interval to eventually lose 3-1.
Speaking to the Herald, Ure said of the performance: “We set up in a way that I felt that would cause them problems and in the first half we did okay. We got the goal to go in front and at that point you are thinking great, but let's get another couple of goals now but we didn’t do that.
"Ross Connolly made a couple of really good saves but defensively we weren’t great overall and I knew they would come and chuck everything at us in the second half.
Most Popular
"That was exactly what they did, and we warned the players of that, but we conceded two goals at a horrible time and after five minutes we had given ourselves an uphill task. We just didn’t start the second half well at all.
"There is no getting away from it, we need to eradicate these mistakes out of our game and quickly.”
This weekend Shire take on local rivals Bo’ness United away from home as they look to get a first Scottish Lowland Football League victory of the campaign.
Ure’s side sit third bottom having only picked up five points from their opening eight matches.
"Bo’ness will be a difficult game,” the boss said. “Last season we played out some smashing games and they pose an attacking threat. If we play to the best of our ability with everyone on it, we can win. If we only have three or four guys on it, we won’t.”