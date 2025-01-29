East Stirlingshire climb Lowland League table after impressive Tranent win

Tony Coutts' goal extends East Stirlingshire's lead against Tranent (Photo: Michael Gillen)

East Stirlingshire climbed to 11th in the Scottish Lowland Football League after a 3-1 over high-flying Tranent in Falkirk last Saturday.

Pat Scullion’s side, who have now only lost once in their previous four league outings, picked up the three points thanks to goals from Lewis Latona, Mark Docherty and Tony Coutts.

Hamilton loanee Latona opened the scoring after 18 minutes when he met Lucas McRoberts’ smart lay-off from Docherty’s cross to fire home.

Four minutes later, the Shire double their advantage through veteran Docherty.

He roofed the net from the spot after team-mate Morgaro Gomis was fouled by Euan Bauld.

In the second half, the hosts’ dominance continued and they eventually made it three after 66 minutes.

Tony Coutts grabbed his first of the season, pouncing on the ball in a crowded six-yard box from a corner kick.

Tranent did grab a consolation through Guy McGarry when he got the better of Sam Campbell in the air to head home Scott Gray’s lofted cross but the Shire saw it out for a vital three points.

They now travel to Berwick Rangers this Saturday in a rearranged league clash before travelling to Civil Service Strollers in the Lowland League Cup next Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, Stuart Hunter’s Bo’ness United won 1-0 at Gretna 2008 to move level on points with Albion Rovers. The Newtown Park side still sit eighth on goal difference.

Kieran Mitchell’s strike on the hour mark sealed the three points for the visiting BU.

Their Lowland League Cup first round tie takes place this Saturday when they travel to Sandy Clark’s Albion Rovers.

Lowland League clubs (excluding guest sides Hearts B and Celtic B) will have extra motivation to lift the trophy this year – with a prize pot on offer the for the first time with league sponsor Park’s Motor Group also now sponsoring the cup competition.

It is believed that the winning club of this year’s competition will pocket £1600 while the runners-up will earn £800.

Those exiting in round one will receive £100 while those exiting in the second round will earn £200. Losing semi-finalists will earn £400.