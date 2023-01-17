East Stirlingshire: Clark admits Gretna performance 'wasn't good enough'

The ex-Hearts boss had somewhat steadied the ship since taking over from club legend Derek Ure, but has now watched his side lose three on the bounce.

A brutally honest Clark told the Falkirk Herald: “We didn’t deserve anything from the game in all honesty,” That is game number eight for me now and I couldn’t have had any complaints from the other seven, but on Saturday we dropped way below the acceptable standards.

“A match like that can happen in football and the players were as disappointed as me. Too many guys had an off day and you can’t win a game with one or two players playing while the rest go through the motions.

East Stirlingshire manager Sandy Clark says his side has too many 'off their game' against Gretna (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“What we need to do is react in the correct way. We had them at training on Tuesday night and we went over things and that was that. The best thing to do after a performance like that is to put it in the past.”

Shire now have a free weekend before returning to face Berwick Rangers at the end of the month.

Boss Clark added: “Of course you want to fix things straight away but we will use the time wisely. We will look at all of the past games and see how we can ensure that doesn’t happen again.

“I want to give all the players here a fair shot because they have all applied themselves very well and their attitude is great. No one is on big money here and we have a young squad.”

