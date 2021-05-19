East Stirlingshire: Busy week for boss Derek Ure as eight players commit for next season

East Stirlingshire manager Derek Ure has had a busy few days of player recruitment (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Ross Connelly, Iain Ure, Craig Henderson, Greg McColm, Robbie Young and Andy Shirra have all put pen to paper on another year at the Falkirk Stadium, and new arrivals Andy Kay and David Churchill also come in on 12-month deals from Camelon Juniors and Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers respectively.

Boss Ure sounded understandably pleased with his work when speaking to the Falkirk Herald this week.

“The boys that have put pen to paper are good players, and that’s why we want them back,” said the 36-year-old.

East Stirlingshire boss Derek Ure issuing instructions from the sidelines last season (Photo: Alan Murray)

"There’s going to be a few changes this year, but it’s up to us to build a squad so we can do as well as possible.”

Welcoming the signings of Kay, 24, previously at East Stirlingshire from 2014 to 2016 but loaned out to Dunipace for part of that spell, and Churchill, 23, Ure added: “Andy is a good player.

“He’s somebody I’ve always admired.

“I think he will be a great addition in the centre of the park and he’ll definitely enhance the squad.

“He’s just a good central midfielder. He’s more defensive-minded but he can do the lot for us.

“Churchy is somebody that has played against us for several years and he’s always caused us problems every time, so he’ll give us an attacking threat, and I’ve got no doubts he’ll do very well for us.

“He’s tenacious, he’s got good quality, he provides a goal threat and he’ll give us something different in the attacking third.”

Ure expects to bring in more players this summer ahead of the next Scottish Lowland Football League season, due to kick off on Saturday, July 17.

He said: “One hundred per cent, there’s going to be more new signings.

“We are speaking with numerous players just now.

“At this stage, a lot of people are waiting to commit at this moment in time. In the next couple of weeks, we’ll get a few more over the line.”