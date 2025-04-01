East Stirlingshire boss Pat Scullion assesses 4-1 drubbing by Albion Rovers

Billy Mortimer celebrates scoring Albion Rovers' fourth goal (Pics Michael Gillen)

East Stirlingshire boss Pat Scullion says his side’s goal is simply to finish as high as they can in the Scottish Lowland Football League after shipping four goals to Albion Rovers last Saturday.

The Falkirk side were blown away by the visitors, with the 4-1 defeat seeing the Shire drop down to 11th in the table.

Sandy Clark’s side were three goals to the good at the break after Callum Home, Alex McCaw and Alan Reid netted. And although Sam Campbell grabbed a goal back just after the break, Rovers’ three-goal lead was restored on the hour mark when Billy Mortimer headed home.

"I thought we got what we deserved from the game,” Scullion admitted. “I thought Albion Rovers were good. Up until the first goal it was a fairly even game. Rovers’ set-piece delivery was really good.

Goal number four for Albion Rovers flies into the Shire net

“Albion Rovers pretty much had control of the game after that opening goal. The second goal came from us being up the other end and Alex is given too much time.

"We were hoping at that point to get to 2-0 at half-time. We started well and got a goal but we didn’t do enough. To lose set-piece goals the way we did was disappointing.”

East Stirlingshire now travel to Broomhill this Saturday with three games to go and Scullion is targeting a strong finish.

"We've had a fairly positive last few months of the season,” he said. “We want to make sure that we can finish with as many points as we possibly can. Because it's been a tough season for the players at times. We've got three games now, we want to finish strongly.

East Stirlingshire gaffer Pat Scullion looks gutted at defeat

“I'm really proud of their efforts to get us into the position we are in now. We started out with so many different things going on and to have stabilised and got ourselves into this position is good going.”

One positive for the Shire was the return of Ryan McLean, who got 45 minutes against Rovers after eight months out injured. He did come off at the break but Scullion confirmed that the defender should be good to go this weekend.

"He got a kick on his ankle,” he said. “It was bleeding but he will be fine. Getting him back out there and playing is a big positive for us. We’ve had a bit of a sickness bug going about and we’re down to the bare bones so he is a welcome returnee.”