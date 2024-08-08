East Stirlingshire are improving, reckons boss Pat Scullion

Shire’s Jamie Pyper up against BU’s new signing Smart Osadolor

East Stirlingshire boss Pat Scullion reckons that his side’s showings so far this Park’s Motor Group Lowland League campaign have been a big improvement on last season.

The Falkirk team finished in 14th spot last term and have started this new league season with a 4-2 defeat at full-time Hearts B followed by a 1-1 draw last Saturday at home against local rivals Bo’ness United – having failed to pick up a point against them over two games last season.

And in the middle of those two fixtures was a penalty shoot-out victory over Motherwell B in the SPFL Trust Trophy first round, with progression earning the Shire at least £10,000.

"I thought we were good for long spells against a Hearts team that included a few first-teamers,” Scullion explained.

Jamie Penker’s goal earned the Falkirk side a point, with the derby finishing 1-1 (Pictures by Alan Murray)

“We probably caught them at their strongest but we really did do alright and we got hit by two goals late on.

"We had seven attacking players on the park and we got suckerpunched looking for a goal at 2-1, that doesn’t bother me in the slightest.

"We then kept a clean sheet against a Motherwell team that featured the likes of Paul McGinn.

"Saturday’s game was another good performance against a Bo’ness team that finished third last season.

“We scored a really good goal in the second half and controlled the play for long spells.”

Highlighting where he believes the Shire squad has crucially improved this season, former Stenhousemuir and Linlithgow Rose defender Scullion added: “We seem to be more resilient this season.

"We have more experience in the side now and the mix is good but we just seem to be more switched on in general.

"Like we have lost 4-2 against Hearts B but I felt that were in the game for the 90 minutes.

"Last season we had so many games that I felt got away from us because of concentration or naivety.”

The Shire’s tough start to the season continues on Saturday with a trip to Celtic B.

They also faced investor-backed Caledonian Braves away from home on Wednesday night while this newspaper went to press.

That fixture was due to be played at The Falkirk Stadium, but the match was reversed to due floodlight upgrades taking place.