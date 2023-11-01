East Stirlingshire appoint first-ever CEO - in 'unique, ground-breaking' move from Lowland League club

​East Stirlingshire have appointed Fraser Cromar as the club’s first-ever Chief Executive Officer, stepping up from his previous Community Director role – with the “unique, ground-breaking” full-time position created with the goal of ensuring the Falkirk club grown on and off the park.

Shire's new CEO Fraser Cromar was previously the Community Director at the Falkirk club (Photo: Scott Louden)

The Shire, managed by Pat Scullion, weren’t in action over the weekend and currently sit in 16th position in the Scottish Lowland Football League, having collected just 13 points from their opening 15 fixtures.

Simon Dickerson, club chairman, believes that the appointment will help the club achieve their long-term vision of creating a ‘sustainable Shire’ that are self-sufficient and eco-friendly.

He said: “This is phase two of the vision we set out when we joined the club - to build a sustainable Shire. By committing to a full-time position, Fraser will be building new business, sponsorship opportunities, club shop, match day experiences, sustainable Shire, and fulfilling our ambitious eco vision.

It has been a tough start to the Lowland League season so far for Pat Scullion's Shire side (Photo: Alan Murray)

"As Community Director, Fraser has already made a huge contribution to our ReWORK project seen on the front of our away shirts. We look forward to Fraser continuing this great work that helps Scottish communities by providing quality office furniture donated by TRANSDEC customers for re-use to football foundations and other charities.”

Cromar added: “I’m delighted and excited to be asked to take up this ground-breaking role. I look forward to working with our board, team, fans and our commercial supporters to really make a difference to our communities and to put East Stirlingshire firmly on the map.”