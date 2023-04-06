News you can trust since 1845
East Stirlingshire appoint ex-Stenhousemuir and Linlithgow Rose defender Pat Scullion as manager

East Stirlingshire have appointed former Stenhousemuir and Linlithgow Rose defender Pat Scullion as their new manager.

By Ben Kearney
Published 6th Apr 2023, 17:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST

The Falkirk club were on the hunt for a new boss after the recent departure of Sandy Clark, who moved on from the Scottish Lowland Football League side to League Two strugglers Albion Rovers.

Scullion, 37, most recent and only managerial role was at East of Scotland outfit Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts, where he took charge of the club after the previous boss moved on,seeing him retire from playing in the process.

A club spokesperson for the Shire said: "East Stirlingshire FC are delighted to announce the appointment of Pat Scullion as our new first team manager. We had a number of applications with some stand out candidates whom we where delighted to have had the opportunity to talk with.

Pat Scullion in action for Edinburgh against Cowdenbeath, another of his former clubs (Pic: Ian Georgeson)Pat Scullion in action for Edinburgh against Cowdenbeath, another of his former clubs (Pic: Ian Georgeson)
"However, with Pat's detail, vision and belief in the bigger picture both on and off the pitch we know this exciting appointment is the right one. Pat comes highly recommended by a number of highly regarded professionals within the Scottish game, and we look forward to working with him and his team in this new era for East Stirlingshire FC."

He started out his career at Dunfermline Athletic and went on to have spells Elgin City, Alloa Athletic, Clyde, Stenhousemuir, Berwick Rangers, Edinburgh City and Cowdenbeath.

Scullion was most known for his time at Clyde in the then Third Division and at Cowdenbeath, with the former defender turning out for the Blue Brazil during three separate spells.

East Stirlingshire take on Hearts B away from home on Saturday in their third past match of the Lowland League campaign, with Scullion set to take first-team training tonight ahead of that match.

Scullion in action for Stenhousemuir (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)Scullion in action for Stenhousemuir (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)
