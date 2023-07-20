East Stirlingshire: All change as club announce new kit deal with Grangemouth's RJM Sports

The Falkirk side will reveal their new bespoke home and away kits in the near future, which will include the club’s recently-updated crest, as they continue to modernise across the board.

The Shire have also revealed they plan to be 100 per cent carbon neutral by 2035, as part of focus on environmental stability. The club have also joined the The MillionTree Pledge.

Fraser Cromar, community director of The Shire, said: "From the start our vision has been to support and use local business where possible and we are delighted to have RJM with us on this journey.

East Stirlingshire supporters during a Lowland League match last season at the Falkirk Stadium (Stock photo: Michael Gillen)

"RJM have a proven track record at delivering top quality kit and I am excited to see the partnership progress as we launch our bespoke Uhlsport kits and official off-field items in the very near future.

"Our new bespoke home and away kits will be launching very soon, complete with our new club crest and new sponsors in Transdec, ReWork and The Canal Inn.”

Grant Marshall, general manager of RJM Sports, said: "We are thrilled to welcome The Shire to the RJM Sports family. This new long-term partnership is something we've been working towards for a while, so we are delighted to finally get it over the line.

