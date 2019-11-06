East Stirlingshire 3-1 Cumbernauld Colts: Dishington at the double

Jamie Dishington scored a brace in another impressive performance for East Stirlingshire as his side eased to a 3-1 win against Cumbernauld Colts on Saturday.

Derek Ure’s side had performed well since losing a tight encounter to Kelty Hearts two weeks ago having beaten Spartans 3-1 to bounce back.

East Stirlingshire in action against Cumbernauld Colts (pictures: Alan Murray)

However, a visit from a Colts’ side that can boast to be the only team to get the better of Kelty so far this season posed a tricky prospect for Ure’s men.

Sean Brown was unlucky not to give his side the lead after failing to connect with a Nicky Low cross before failing to get on the end of Andy Rodgers’ teasing delivery not long after.

Brown’s wastefulness looked as though it wouldn’t come back to bite Shire when Rodgers’ won his side a penalty for handball. However, Shire’s assistant manager failed to convert after Zander Gilchrist produced a fine diving save to deny the hosts an opener.

It appeared the visitors had weathered Shire’s storm, but Brown, looking to atone for his earlier wastefulness ensured the hosts went into the break ahead. Shire’s target man rose highest to power a header into the top corner from the penalty spot following a set piece.

Shire boss Derek Ure

Dishington, who had been uncharacteristically quiet in the opening half, gave his side breathing space at the start of the second. The mercurial winger took the ball from his own half, ghosting past Colts’ players in the process before producing a composed finish from outside the box.

Shire’s two outstanding players on the day then combined to seemingly put the game beyond doubt when Brown teed up Dishington to curl into the top corner of the net.

Marty Wright made the score line more respectable for the outplayed visitors, but it did little to change the outcome as the hosts sailed to a comfortable win.

Derek Ure, speaking to Shire TV after the game, said: “We mixed things up a wee bit today. We had a few injuries and had to rest a few boys. Three points is three points. That’s what we were looking for before the game and that’s what we got.

“It’s a tight league. I’m confident there will be points dropped. We just need to ensure that days like today, we get the three points.

“They had a couple chances and put one away. We need to stop that. I strive for perfection with everything I do with the boys, but they believe in that as well. It’s good”.