East Stirlingshire 3-1 Berwick Rangers: Shire up to second in Lowland League

East Stirlingshire made it four 3-1 victories from five when they beat Berwick Rangers at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday.

Strikes from Nicky Low, Sean Brown and Peter McDonald ensured Shire claimed the points in a clash more accustomed to League Two than the Lowland League.

East Stirlingshire V Berwick Rangers Falkirk Stadium 23/11/19 Andy Rodgers

It was Peaso’s third strike in two since coming back from injury and the striker, who turned 39 recently, admitted he was delighted to get back playing.

He told Shire TV: “It’s good to get back amongst the goals and more so playing. I’m 39 now so we’ll see what the summer brings if my legs can still carry me!

“I usually look to try to hit double figures then go another five from there and so on and set yourself mini targets and we’ll see what happens.

“Personally, it’s been a bit frustrating through injury, but for boys we’ve played games where we should have won and we haven’t - East Kilbride at home, Kelty, and we’ve lost poor goals.

“If you flip them into wins you’re right up there and challenging for the title.

“At the moment we just need to keep pushing on and believe in ourselves that we can catch up because Kelty and other title hopefuls have still to play each other.”

Derek Ure’s side didn’t have to wait long to add more misery to a struggling Berwick when Bobby Barr was fouled in the box. Nicky Low, fresh from serving a one game suspension, made no mistake in dispatching the penalty to put the home side in the ascendancy.

However, Shire’s lead lasted a mere five minutes when some slack defending allowed Ricky Miller the space and time to nod home from a corner.

The big centre half was at it again not long after when he met Kevin Waugh’s teasing free kick. Luckily for Shire though, the imposing defender’s header sailed harmlessly over the bar and out for a goal kick.

Berwick have struggled in the league since their relegation at the hands of Cove Rangers in the summer. However, an early push at the start of the second half proved promising for Ian Little’s 12th placed side.

Yaw Osei should have done better with his shot from the edge of the area, but saw it drift well wide of troubling Jamie Barclay. Waugh was then denied shortly after by Barclay from a free kick in a dangerous position.

Shire then went close to taking the lead against the gung-ho visitors through Brown. However, the former Cumbernauld Colts forward saw his header crash back off the bar.

If Brown’s effort had been a warning, it wasn’t taken. The impressive Martin Orr produced an inch perfect cross which Brown, who had been starved of service, turned home to put Ure’s side ahead.

Brown’s goal initiated an attacking barrage from the hosts with McDonald flashing an effort wide of goal after being played clean through.

The visitors pushed forward in numbers in an effort to salvage something from a game that had looked to be theirs at 1-1.

However, Berwick’s eagerness to push forward proved to be their downfall. In a clinical breakaway, McDonald erased any doubt among the home support by dinking beyond Mark Walters for his third goal in his last two appearances.

Shire’s victory lifts them into second place. However, BSC Glasgow, Bonnyrigg Rose and Kelty Hearts all have multiple games at hand.