East Stirlingshire 2-3 Berwick Rangers: Pat Scullion's team remain winless in Lowland League this season

East Stirlingshire manager Pat Scullion surveys last weekend's 3-2 home defeat to Berwick Rangers (Pics Mark Ferguson)

East Stirlingshire’s poor start to the 2024-25 Scottish Lowland Football League campaign continued last weekend when they lost 3-2 at home to Berwick Rangers having led 2-0 at half-time.

The Falkirk Stadium defeat for Pat Scullion’s team on Saturday means that East Stirlingshire are second bottom in the 20-team division – only above bottom placed Broomhill on goal difference – and without a league win all season, having mustered just two draws alongside their seven losses so far.

Yet things had looked so bright for Shire in the first half, with their opening goal coming after 29 minutes.

Shaun Brown beat Joe Ellison on the right hand side and, although his pass into the Berwick box was defended, Brown collected the rebound and tucked the ball past Calum Antell, low to his left.

Ex-Falkirk player Tam Scobbie led Berwick to victory

Things almost got even better for the hosts within eight minutes, when Callum Murray’s fine strike went just over the bar.

But East Stirlingshire’s second goal was merely delayed by two minutes, as an unmarked Stephen O'Neill collected the ball after it was cut back to him in the box, and he sent a composed finish past Antell.

Berwick had a ‘goal’ disallowed just before half-time when Jamie Watson tapped home a rebound after Liam Buchanan’s initial shot had rebounded from the crossbar.

But Buchanan brought Rangers back into it just a minute into the second half when he slotted home after a ball into the Shire box had panicked their defence.

Shire's Morgaro Gomis tries to make headway

And it was 2-2 on 51 minutes when Grant Nelson finished coolly after Watson had smashed a shot off the post.

Buchanan then shot inches wide before home keeper Jay Cantley kept out Watson with his legs.

Antell made a fingertip save from Matt Flynn at the other end, before the Borderers hit back and Watson rounded the keeper but shot into the side netting from a tight angle.

But the winner did arrive on 76 minutes, when Buchanan rolled the ball in after fine set up play by Stevenson and Cai MacNamara.

The final Berwick chance saw Buchanan head over from a Devers cross.

Shire are in South Challenge Cup second round action at West Calder this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.