East Stirlingshire: 0-0 stalemate a first of the season for Ure's side

Speaking to the Herald, the boss wasn’t too worried about the stalemate, with it being Shire’s first of the campaign.

He said: “We weren’t as good in front of goal as we can be and both sides cancelled each other out, to be honest.

“Having Kieran Offord out was big miss too, as he is a young lad that gives us something different. His pace is a big factor.

East Stirlingshire Manager Derek Ure (Pic: Scott Louden)

"We had enough out there though and, sometimes, you just need to hold your hand up and admit we probably didn’t look like ourselves in attack.

"Both teams didn’t do enough to win the match.”

Goalkeeper Ross Connelly made a number of decent saves to keep the likes of Blair Henderson out and Ure was pleased with his contribution.

“The defence can be happy with how they played, in the main,” he said.

"Ross had a good game – he is a very talented goalkeeper and one I am happy to have here.”

Looking ahead to this weekend's match against Caledonian Braves, Ure hopes the free entry to the match will encourage a big crowd to come along.

He said: “The charity drive is a great idea from the club and we are delighted to doing it.