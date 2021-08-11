East of Scotland round-up: Local sides hit twenty goals without reply

Syngenta were 7-0 winners over Bathgate Thistle on Saturday (Pic: Scott Louden)

Dunipace’s final fixture before their historic South of Scotland Challenge Cup final was at home to Coldstream in First Division Conference A.

Conor Langton gave the Denny side an early lead before David Grant netted two as they went in to the break 3-0 up.

Jordan Herron rounded off the scoring for a 4-0 home win for Pace who now turn their attentions to Broomhill FC at Linlithgow’s Prestonfield Park on Sunday.

In Conference X, Zander Diamond’s Syngenta were 7-0 winners over Bathgate Thistle at Ochilview.

There was a first Dyes goal for 16-year old Ryan Wilson while Iain Smith, Lennon Pirrie, Liam Taggart, Kevin Fotheringham and Andy Rodgers all got in on the action.

The win makes it six from six for Syngenta who retain their position at the top of Conference X with maximum points having now scored a total of 25 goals and conceded just two.

They might have thought that scoreline would be the largest of the weekend but that honour went to Bo’ness Athletic who demolished St Andrews United 9-0 in Fife.

Scott Sinclair scored a hat-trick, bringing him to ten goals in six games this season, while Grant Rose also netted three.

Ryan Shanks bagged a brace and Jonny Mitchell got one to complete the rout.