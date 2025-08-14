East of Scotland round-up: Dunipace power to 4-0 win over St Andrews United

Dunipace bounced back from two defeats on the spin with a 4-0 win over St Andrews United in the East of Scotland Premier Division last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Smith’s side had lost 3-1 at Jeanfield Swifts the previous weekend and also exited the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup after a 2-1 defeat at Berwick Rangers.

But they got back to winning ways at Westfield, with the three points sending them into fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ewan Sutherland opened the scoring ten minutes before the break with a looping header.

Ewan Sutherland scored the opener for Dunipace (Photo: Scott Louden)

In the second half, the Pace swiftly made it two with ex-Linlithgow Rose striker Sean Heaver getting his first goal for the club.

Martin France then made sure of things, scoring to make it 3-0 after 66 minutes.

That was his first of campaign and he got his second not long after, firing home with a penalty to seal a comfortable win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunipace now make the short trip to Sauchie Juniors this Saturday on league duty.

Meanwhile, Bo’ness Athletic’s strong start to life in the top flight continued on Tuesday night with a 7-2 away victory at Glenrothes.

They had previously drawn 1-1 on the road after going a goal down at Dundonald Bluebell last Saturday.

Callum MacDonald grabbed the leveller for Willie Irvine’s side in that match – and he grabbed a hat-trick in the following midweek fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wasn’t the only hat-trick hero against Glenrothes with Michael Weir also netting three times and Joe Kirby also on the scoresheet.

Willie Irvine’s sixth-placed side host Newtongrange Star on league duty tomorrow night at Newtown Park.

Camelon Juniors were in East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second round action last Saturday and they progressed with a 3-1 win away to Bathgate Thistle.

Jordan Kirkpatrick, an own goal and Sean Burns made light work of the lower-league hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mariners, who sit fourth in the Premier Division, return to league action against Dundonald Bluebell at home this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Steins Thistle exited the Scottish Cup at the first preliminary round stage following a narrow 3-2 defeat away to Whitburn Juniors.

The Scottish Amateur Cup winners finished that match last Saturday with nine men.