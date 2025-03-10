East of Scotland round-up: Dunipace close gap to third-placed Jeanfield Swifts after 2-0 win

Dunipace closed the gap on third-placed Jeanfield Swifts on Saturday (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Dunipace moved within six points of third-placed Jeanfield Swifts in the East of Scotland Premier Division after a 2-0 win over the Perth outfit on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals in each half at Westfield from Martin France and Aidan Kemp sealed the three points for Danny Smith’s newly-promoted side – who are sitting fourth on 35 points from 23 games played.

"It was an excellent afternoon and a great game to watch, it was a highly competitive match and those are the type of games we want to be involved in,” boss Smith said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jeanfield Swifts are a excellent, well-drilled team but we totally deserved the three points. We’ve created opportunities and caught them on the counter in the second half.

Dunipace boss Danny Smith watches on during his side's 2-0 win at Westfield (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Everyone played their part today, I am really proud of the team. Every individual had to play their part. It was a hard shift against very experienced defenders.

“When you get a certain of performance – you win games. I am pleased that we got a clean sheet, we haven’t one of those in a while.

"That was a result Dunipace get at home. Our aim is to play like that consistency. This year has been a huge learning curve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got a hard end to the season but we love challenging ourselves here at Dunipace. We’ll see where we can end off. There are lot of positive things going on here.”

On goalscorer France, Smith added: “Martin has had a very good season at this level. Coming off the left-side, he sent the defender the wrong way with great movement and it’s an unbelievable finish from the wee man.”

In the East of Scotland League Cup, Second Division leaders Camelon Juniors beat Edinburgh South 6-3 at home to seal progression to the second round of this year’s competition.

Striker Scott Sinclair scored four of the Mariners’ goals with James Finlay and recent signing Ross Kavanagh – who joined from top-flight Sauchie Juniors – also on target for Allan Moore’s side as they came from two goals down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got there in the end,” Camelon boss Allan Moore admitted. “I was a little bit disappointed in the first-half performance. But we didn’t panic at half time.

"We went to three at the back after losing two goals going into half time. I brought on Scott (Sinclair) who I did want to rest but we know what he can do.

"The good thing for us is that we have players on the bench who can really change games, we were clinical in the second half which was pleasing.

“We need to get back to clean sheets, that annoys me a little, but we had a mountain to climb and we climbed it. We’re into the next round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bo’ness Athletic were in Second Division action and they chalked up a 3-0 win away to Kirkcaldy & Dysart to within eight points of Camelon with a game in hand.

Willie Irvine’s side face Lochore Welfare at Newtown Park this Saturday while Camelon travel to Arniston Rangers as they return to league duty.

Dunipace meanwhile travel to First Division leaders Musselburgh Athletic in the First Division this Saturday.