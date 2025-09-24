East of Scotland round-up: Dunipace and Bo'ness Athletic draw, Camelon Juniors through in cup

Dunipace boss Danny Smith says his side’s excellent start to the East of Scotland Premier Division season has just about made up losing a series of late goals in recent weeks.

The Westfield outfit recently exited the Scottish Cup and the South Challenge Cup following late losses, and they were also forced to settle for a draw last Saturday at home to Bo’ness Athletic on league duty. In that clash, Martin France’s opener was cancelled out by Michael Weir’s effort eight minutes from time.

Smith said of his side, who sit fourth on 19 points from eight games played: “We have to realistic. We have started the season very well in terms of the league. We haven’t helped ourselves in recent weeks. In latter stages of games, we aren’t managing games.

"I won’t shy away from the fact that I wanted to do well in the cups – the past few seasons haven’t been good enough there. We won the South Challenge Cup previously, that type of thing should be a real aim for us.

Dunipace in action against Bo'ness Athletic (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"But we are going strong in the league, and we need to be because the likes of Hill of Beath, Musselburgh and Jeanfield aren’t giving up much at the minute, so we can’t either.”

Dunipace now host Muirkirk Juniors in the second round of the Scottish Communities Cup this Saturday.

Camelon Juniors progressed to the third round last weekend after a 9-0 win away to Whitehills. They now host ex-SPFL side Albion Rovers in the Scottish Cup first round.

Willie Irvine’s Athletic are also in Scottish Cup action this Saturday, facing Highland League side Keith.